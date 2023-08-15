The developer of the $253 million redevelopment of the former Arncliffe Housing Commission site has offered to build a 1,587 sqm multi-purpose community facility and library for Bayside Council.
The site at 161-179 Princes Highway and 26-42 Eden Street, Arncliffe will have four residential towers above two separate podiums ranging in height from 19-23 storeys.
It will house 744 apartments made up of 180 social housing units and 564 market units, 3,113 sqm of retail floorspace, a 240 sqm childcare centre, a 4,000 sqm central park.
Billbergia Pty Ltd is partnering with the Land and Housing Corporation for the project which was approved as State Significant Development (SSD).
The development application was approved by the Minister for Planning in August, 2022 and demolition work is underway on site.
Bayside Council has received a Letter of Offer from Billbergia to enter into a Planning Agreement to deliver a 1,578 sqm multi-purpose community facility as part of as part of a future modification application to the project which will be assessed by the Department of Planning and Environment.
The offer from Billbergia is for the design, construction and dedication of a new multi-purpose community facility as 'works-in-kind' to be offset against development contributions.
The project requires a developer contribution to the Council of $12,183, 000.
A recommendation by the Bayside city planning and environment committee was that Council endorses, in-principle, the offer to enter into a Planning Agreement for Works in Kind with Billbergiato deliver the multi-purpose community facility..
The council report identified that the existing Arncliffe library with a floor area of 262 sqm is not of a sufficient size and scale to support the needs of the growing communities in Arncliffe, Turrella, Wolli Creek and Bardwell Valley.
The study also identified an unmet demand for community facilities in the Arncliffe/Wolli Creek growth area and suggested that, at a minimum, a neighbourhood level community facility was required.
This would comprise of approximately 1,200sqm of community space to be provided as a community hub in a central location within Arncliffe.
The urban renewal proposed for the Arncliffe Priority Precinct is forecast to more than triple the existing population over the next 20 years to 14,700 people.
This precinct is part of the broader Bayside West Precinct which has been earmarked for significantly higher density residential development by the Department of Planning and Environment to 2036.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.