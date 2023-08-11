St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mike Tomalaris to MC FIFA WWC live site at Hurstville

August 12 2023 - 7:00am
Mike Tomalaris will MC Georges River Council's live site broadcast at Hurstville Plaza of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia vs France game.
Veteran sports commentator and Georges River local Mike Tomalaris will MC Georges River Council's live site broadcast of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia vs France quarter-final clash tonight (Saturday, August 12).

