Mike Tomalaris to MC FIFA WWC live site at Hurstville

Veteran sports commentator and Georges River local Mike Tomalaris will MC Georges River Council's live site broadcast of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia vs France quarter-final clash tonight (Saturday, August 12).
Community members are invited to Hurstville Plaza for the free live screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia vs France quarter-final clash from 4pm.
Mr Tomalaris will help get the party atmosphere going in the lead up to the 5pm kick-off, during half-time, and after the result.
Mike Tomalaris, who grew up in the St George region, began his sports journalism career at the St George Leader and went on to become one of Australia's top sports broadcasters during a 35-year career that spanned hosting SBS Sport and commentating the Tour de France.
"I started my journalism career covering the world game and eventually went to the World Cup twice as a reporter, first in the USA in 1994 and later in France in 1998," MrTomalaris said.
His football fever started young, and it's a game he knows like the back of his hand. As a sports journalist and commentator for SBS, the Beverly Hills local covered hundreds of games in the old National Soccer League, the precursor to the A-League, as well as Socceroos matches.
"I think there's been a cultural shift in women's sport that is wonderful to see, especially for young women. These players - their skill level, their control of the ball - that first goal scored against Denmark was world class."
In the early '70s while he was a student at Hurstville Public School Mr Tomalaris joined the Beverley Hills Soccer Club's Under 12s side, which won the season undefeated.
"My prize was to be a ball boy for all home games at Hurstville Oval for the following season for St George Budapest, the team Johnny Warren was in - who was like the Pele or Maradona of St George," he said.
The Georges Georges River Council will live broadcast all remaining Matildas games for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 from its live site at Hurstville Plaza.
