St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Australian Plants Society Sutherland Group celebrates 60 years with open gardens weekend

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 14 2023 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Australian Plant Society Sutherland are opening their gardens for others to see. Picture supplied
Members of the Australian Plant Society Sutherland are opening their gardens for others to see. Picture supplied

To celebrate the Australian Plants Society Sutherland Group's 60 years in 2023, there will be an open gardens weekend from September 2-3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.