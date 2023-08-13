To celebrate the Australian Plants Society Sutherland Group's 60 years in 2023, there will be an open gardens weekend from September 2-3.
Six members will open their gardens to the public to show the beauty and diversity of Australian natives on their diverse sites.
Gardens range from level access to steeper sites, from sun to shade, and from well-established to more recent ones. Each garden has something different to show about gardening with natives.
On September 2, four open gardens are centred across Jannali, and on September 3, the two open gardens are at Engadine.
Entry to each garden is by gold coin donation. Refreshments and plant sales at selected gardens.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
