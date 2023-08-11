Another group of Muslim men will complete training for their Bronze Medallions and become lifesavers at Wanda Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday.
Jihad Dib, the MP for Bankstown and Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Minister for Emergency Services, Minister for Youth Justice, is due to attend the graduation.
Surf Life Saving NSW' initiated the culturally sensitive training program last year in collaboration with the Wanda club and Swim Brothers, which was founded by Omar Mahmoud and Feroz Sattar after a group of men from Revesby ASWJ Mosque almost drowned in a rip at a remote beach and were saved by off-duty surf lifesavers.
Swim Brothers began as a learn to swim program providing men from diverse communities with culturally-appropriate learn to swim training - both in the pool and in the surf.
Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Dib said the partnership, that has been forged between SLSNSW and the Swim Brothers, has demonstrated profound results.
"As we know, young men from non-English speaking communities are statistically highly represented in coastal drowning fatalities, and through this program, key life saving water safety messaging and information can now be relayed by these young volunteer lifesavers back into their communities," he said.
"These young men now become volunteers in what is one of Australia's most iconic organisations. I want to acknowledge that through programs like this SLSNSW is demonstrating it is an inclusive organisation, with a role for everyone to help save lives, no matter what your background. I encourage women and men to join and learn important life-saving skills whilst also giving back to the community."
SLSNSW chief executive Steve Pearce said the partnership with Swim Brothers had produced many benefits for Surf Life Saving and the community more broadly.
"It's a manifestation of SLSNSW's desire to deliver programs and support to both Swim Brothers participants and the wider community around beach and water safety, which is at the core of our mission as an organisation," he said.
"If we can save even one life through this program, then that is something very valuable."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
