Stardust Circus has applied for use of Miranda Park for the next five years, starting with the upcoming Spring school holidays.
A development application (DA) lodged with Sutherland Shire Council said showtimes would be from Friday September 22 to Sunday October 8.
The circus requested approval for a similar three week use (including setting up and dismantling) until 2028.
Stardust Circus stopped using lions and monkeys in 2021 - the last Australian circus to do so - following protests by animal rights groups and being unable to secure insurance.
The DA said, "The performance includes human and animal performers in a 1 hour 45 minute production, suitable to all ages and we have Department of Agriculture Permits for all animals in the show. Five show dogs 4 show horses and 2 show goats will be seen in the circus performance."
The DA said the seating capacity was 700 persons.
"The entire perimeter is secured with fencing," the DA said.
"Horses are in a secured yard with fencing and dogs and goats have their own separate yards also fenced.
"Also, there will be another fence line so public can't access caravans and animals."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.