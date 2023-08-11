St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Stardust Circus applies to use Miranda Park once a year until 2028

By Murray Trembath
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:20pm
Stardust Circus trapeze act. Picture Facebook
Stardust Circus has applied for use of Miranda Park for the next five years, starting with the upcoming Spring school holidays.

