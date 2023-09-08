Update
Stardust Circus has received approval to use Miranda Park for 21 days annually for the next five years.
This year's shows will run from Friday September 22 to Sunday October 8.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel, which gave approval, said a circus had been operating at the site under a prior development consent for the past 5 years during a similar time of year without complaint.
Police submitted a letter of non-objection and there were no objections from the public.
A range of conditions, which are normal for such events, including repairing any damage to the site, were attached to the consent.
Earlier
Stardust Circus has applied for use of Miranda Park for the next five years, starting with the upcoming Spring school holidays.
A development application (DA) lodged with Sutherland Shire Council said showtimes would be from Friday September 22 to Sunday October 8.
The circus requested approval for a similar three week use (including setting up and dismantling) until 2028.
Stardust Circus stopped using lions and monkeys in 2021 - the last Australian circus to do so - following protests by animal rights groups and being unable to secure insurance.
The DA said, "The performance includes human and animal performers in a 1 hour 45 minute production, suitable to all ages and we have Department of Agriculture Permits for all animals in the show. Five show dogs 4 show horses and 2 show goats will be seen in the circus performance."
The DA said the seating capacity was 700 persons.
"The entire perimeter is secured with fencing," the DA said.
"Horses are in a secured yard with fencing and dogs and goats have their own separate yards also fenced.
"Also, there will be another fence line so public can't access caravans and animals."
