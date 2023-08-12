Weekly Wrap: Little things mean so much

Hello readers,
It's often been said that the smallest of gestures can often make the biggest of impacts.
Adding proof to the claim was Cronulla Sharks player Nicho Hynes, who this week has most certainly won himself a fan for life due to his kind actions.
Our Lady of Fatima Primary School year one pupil Max White is a Sharkie through and through and Nicho is his favourite.
Pictures of the likeable NRL star cover young Max's creative writing workbook. He's currently learning to read in the school's Reading Recovery Program. He takes every opportunity to ensure his imaginative stories centre around Hynes.
Now as fate would have it, a friend of a friends of a friends of a friend of someone close to Nicho was able to get the message through and the said star showed why he's most worthy of the praise.
Wanting to see his writing in person, Hynes took a break from training to visit Max at the Caringbah school.
Hynes gave Max a signed State of Origin jersey, poster and football card. He also spoke at a school assembly, talking about how he developed resilience.
Needless to say, young Max was chuffed beyond words!
Year three St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Oatley pupil Jack Murray is another with a heart longing to make a difference.
The lad was only three when his baby sister Mia died in her sleep. Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) was cited as the cause.
This week, young Jack called upon his peers to don red noses and other red attire to raise awareness to SIDS and honour his sister.
More than 3000 babies still die unexpectedly each year in Australia, but significant gains have been made to reduce sudden infant deaths since the first Red Nose Day in 1988. Funds raised on Red Nose Day in the past 30 years have resulted in an 80 per cent reduction in sudden infant deaths.
It said progress had been made in improving services in St George and Sutherland Shire, "but we know we still have a long way to go".
The new operator for Region 10 was responding to questions from the Leader, particularly about school children being left on the side of the road by buses not arriving or being very late.
Further to the complaints against the service U-Go Mobility placed a full page advertisement in last week's print edition of the Leader apologising to passengers.
"Transport for NSW and U-Go are committed to ensuring that all kids get to school safety and on time.
"This is why we have prioritised all dedicated school services (services starting with an "S") and have appointed a dedicated school liaison to improve communications with schools.
"However we continue to have an acute driver shortage which means we are not able to service a full timetable.
"As a result we have worked with Transport for NSW to implement a reduced timetable to ensure dedicated school services can run, but also that we are able to inform passengers in advance of service reductions, rather than last minute cancellations.
"We appreciate that many passengers are being impacted by the reduced timetable and we sincerely apologise for all the disruption.
"We are reflecting service changes online and encourage passengers check the Trip Planner on https://transportnsw.info/ and other travel mobile applications before they travel."
Leaving this week on a high note, hat's off to landscape photographer Benjamin Maze of Peakhurst, who has won the grand prize in the 2023 Canopy Awards.
The awards program called on photographers from across the globe to submit images that captured the essence of rainforest beauty.
Benjamin found inspiration in Tasmania.
"I was in this pocket of old myrtle in a clearing in the Blue Tiers Forest Reserve in North-East Tasmania, as the afternoon light was coming through. I knew it could be something special," he said.
With his lens a few inches off the ground at the base of the tree, he shot upwards. "It was quite an extreme angle and tricky to capture," he said.
The challenge paid off, with the multi-award winning photographer, 23, nabbing the overall 2023 national Canopy Awards for his image of the myrtle beech tree (nothofagus cunninghamii).
Mr Maze won a five-night stay in the Daintree rainforest. Needless to say, he'll have his camera packed to go.
As always I urge you regularly check out the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - for all the latest news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
Thank you all for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.