Two fishermen had a lucky escape when their runabout was tipped over by a large wave inside the Jibbon Bombora at the top of Port Hacking today.
Fortunately, the crew of a whale watch cruise vessel spotted the men, aged 64 and 74, who spent an hour in the very cold water and were washed away from their overturned boat.
A NSW Maritime patrol boat just happened to be in Port Hacking at the time, about 10am, and was quickly on the scene after an emergency message from NSW Marine Rescue's Hungry Point base.
NSW Maritime boating safety officer Stuart Nelson said the fishermen had three things in their favour.
"Had they not been wearing life jackets and were spotted by the whale watching boat, and had we not been able to respond in time, they wouldn't be at home now with their families", he told Chris O'Keefe on 2GB.
"Lifejackets made them much easier to see and kept them afloat."
Mr Nelson said a big swell was running and large waves were breaking inside the bombora where the runabout was tipped over.
"The conditions were pretty treacherous out there," he said.
The men, who were showing signs of hypothermia, were wrapped in blankets and taken to NSW Marine Rescue headquarters at Hungry Point where NSW Ambulance paramedics checked them over.
Paramedics assessed that the men did not need to be hospitalised.
A Marine Rescue NSW spokesman said the men were "provided with hot showers, warm clothes and Milk Arrowroot biscuits".
The runabout was retrieved.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
