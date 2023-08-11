St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Fishermen in water for an hour after boat capsized by big wave inside Jibbon Bombora

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 11 2023
The capsized runabout in Port Hacking. Picture NSW Maritime
Two fishermen had a lucky escape when their runabout was tipped over by a large wave inside the Jibbon Bombora at the top of Port Hacking today.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

