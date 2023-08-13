St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sienna's series win

Updated August 14 2023 - 11:32am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Georges Sienna Latanis finished on top of the NSW Little A leaderboard
St Georges Sienna Latanis finished on top of the NSW Little A leaderboard

At the 3rd Meet of the Little Athletics NSW Winter Track Series - which was the final held at The Ridge Athletics Track last weekend - the Sutherland club moved into second place and the St George Club finished in sixth place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.