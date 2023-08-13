At the 3rd Meet of the Little Athletics NSW Winter Track Series - which was the final held at The Ridge Athletics Track last weekend - the Sutherland club moved into second place and the St George Club finished in sixth place.
St George's Sienna Latanis, a Combined Athlete, went into the final round after winning a gold in the shot put and finishing 2nd in the U/14 Girls 800m.
Sienna also came 3rd in the U/14 Girls Middle Distance 400m race and 4th in the U/14 Girls Long Jump.
Sienna was a NSW representative at the Australian Little Athletics Championships in April.
At the Ridge Track Sienna finished second in the U14 Girls Shotput behind Zhaliya Tanielupar but she turned the tables in the 400m winning in a time of 1.08 and came second in the 800m.
She also took first place in the U14 Girls Discus throwing a 27.84m.
This put her on top of the NSW leaderboard in the Girl's U14 Middle Distance and Girl's Shot Put after the three round series.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.