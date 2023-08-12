Youth Commonwealth Games medalists

Australia's Fast5 Netball Team have delivered, snapping up the gold medal in an entertaining match against South Africa on the last day of the Youth Comm Games .
Australia topped the medal tally at Trinbago 2023 winning 64 medals including 26 gold,17 silver and 21 bronze. The green and gold were successful in every sport .
Sutherland Stingrays Opens Premier League team member Nicola Barge was one of the happy gold medalist's from her first Australian team outing in Trinidad.
Nicola also made history as this is the first year Netball has been included in the Commonwealth Youth Games and she joined Shire sprinter Jasynta Lampret and St George Athletics Cub high jumper Izzy Louison-Roe on the Australian Youth team.
The Australian Team delivered a 39-29 win in front of a parochial crowd, securing the gold medal in an exciting matchup between the two countries.
Nicola said the opportunity to play with the girls, the team and represent her country was something she could never forget.
"Securing the gold medal was a bonus.
"Winning isn't everything, but after the journey the team and I took to get there it made it all worth it."
The team's undefeated run saw them crowned champions in front of South Africa who took silver and England.
In the high jump it was St George's Izobelle Lousin Roe who collected a bronze medal on a count-back after jumping the same height as fellow Aussie Toby Stolberg.
Stolberg's success came in the women's high jump final, with the Australian all-schools champion clearing 1.78m on her second attempt to jump into the lead. She entered the competition at 1.70m, making light work of her opening height before a follow-up jump of 1.75m ahead of her winning height.
She shared the dais with England's Thea Brown (1.78m) and her teammate Louison Roe (1.78m), with the trio split on countback.
Louison Roe said it was a great atmosphere out there.
"I've had so much fun. I'm not sure that I want to go home. I'm loving this heat and all that the games have given me."
In the 100m hurdles NSW's Delta Amidzovski took the gold medal to add to her achievements after lowering the long-standing mark of Sally Pearson.
She kept her cool despite challenges with the start equipment to blitz the field in a time of 13.25 (w: +0.7).
The silver and bronze medal were won by Thea Brown (13.53) of England and Tumi Rapogkawa (13.53) of South Africa, with Sutherland hurdling star Jasynta Lampret crossing in sixth in a time of 14.05.
Jasynta wasn't finished though and helped Australia round out the medals on the track in the mixed 4x400m relay team - crossing for a bronze medal in 3:26.33 behind Guyana (gold, 3:22.07) and England (silver, 3:22.29) .
