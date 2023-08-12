State Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman has declared his support for the Voice to parliament in the Constitution, but has urged the federal government to separate the questions in the referendum.
Mr Speakman said on Saturday he would vote Yes in the referendum, but would not play an active part in it.
His position is at odds with federal Liberal leader Peter Dutton, who is advocating a No vote
Mr Speakman's full statement:
I have taken the time to reflect carefully on the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. It is a proposal for a purely advisory body on behalf of Indigenous Australians, who are far and away the most disadvantaged people in our nation. On balance, I think the potential rewards outweigh the potential risks, and I personally support a Voice in the Australian Constitution.
I will not play an active role in the referendum, nor will I advise people on how to vote. The Australian Constitution belongs to all Australians, not just politicians. The NSW Opposition has agreed not to bind MPs to a position.
Recent polling suggests that the referendum is unlikely to succeed and that even if it does, it will only do so by a narrow majority. Neither outcome helps our nation's ongoing journey of reconciliation. To win broad support for at least some constitutional reform, I urge the Federal Government:
. To amend the Constitutional Alteration to put two separate questions, the first on the matter of constitutional recognition and the second on the establishment of the Voice.
. To release draft legislation on the Voice, including detailing its proposed composition, functions, structure, powers and procedure.
I was initially concerned about the Voice being an impediment to flexible and timely decision making. My concerns have since been allayed by, among other things, explicit statements in the Constitution Alteration (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice) 2023 Explanatory Memorandum and Second Reading Speech, against which any constitutional amendment will be interpreted.
We live in a great country, but our poor, and often disastrous, outcomes for Indigenous Australians are our nation's greatest public policy failure. They face huge gaps in, among other things, life expectancy, health, education, jobs, housing, child protection, criminal victimisation, and incarceration.
There are no guarantees but, other things being equal, working in closer partnership with Indigenous Australians - and elevating it by embedding it in the Constitution - offers a better chance of "Closing the Gap".
I encourage everyone in debate to do so respectfully. There are people of goodwill on all sides. Whatever the outcome of the referendum, there remains the urgent business of reconciliation and closing the gap, to which we must all renew our commitment.
My own focus will remain on providing NSW with a strong alternative government at the next election and in the meantime providing a strong opposition which holds the NSW Labor Government to account.
