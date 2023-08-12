St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Speakman will vote Yes in Voice referendum while urging government to put two separate questions

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 12 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:25am
Mar Speakman in front of one of the sculptures at Kurnell, which were installed to mark the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the Endeavour in Botany Bay and the meeting with the Indigenous inhabitants. Picture supplied
State Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman has declared his support for the Voice to parliament in the Constitution, but has urged the federal government to separate the questions in the referendum.

