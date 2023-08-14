It's hard for young aspiring Pro boxers to get fights especially if your a fighter like Josh Fitzpatrick and everybody knows how good you are.
Southside Boxing is holding a Pro-Am Fight night at Kurnell Recca's this Saturday night to help fighters get experience and put on a show.
The headline Fitzpatrick boys Josh and Jakob were born to fight and are coached by their father and NSW trainer Sean out of Sutherland PCYC.
Josh took out his third Australian Amateur National Boxing title winning the youth men's 56kg division in Adelaide in 2021 before turning Pro and had an impressive record in junior titles and tournaments fighting in the Youth Comm Games and World Junior titles.
Highlights include twice national amateur champion, four-time national golden gloves champion, four-time NSW champion, and victories in the Tri-State series, South-East Queensland and Trans-Tasman Titles.
That's why no body wants to fight him.
Kurnell's Kane Baker has had three Pro fights and trains out of BT's gym at Caringbah.
The 31-year-old said he's fighting a Fijian boxer who is ranked number 1 in his country at Cruiserweight.
"It's been a six month lead up and I've done all the work. All I have to do is go in there and fight for 12 minutes.
"Its not that hard," he said sporting a black eye.
Corporate table and general admission tickets can be purchased at Southside Boxing Gym in Caringbah and general admission tickets can be purchased at the Recca's Club door on the night of the event.
