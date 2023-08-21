Frank Vickery Village, a retirement village in the heart of Sylvania, marked its 75th anniversary in August this year.
To celebrate its history, a parade of costumes from 1948, entertainment and a lunch was held for all the residents and their families.
The village's independent living units on Port Hacking Road are well-known in the area, serving 228 residents.
Village Manager David Paananen, says the village is an 'iconic landmark' on Port Hacking Road.
"Over the years lots of people have either had family who have lived here or maybe attended some of the functions here," he said.
"It's based on community spirit for people and their extended family, who come here for lunch or a picnic on our extensive grounds, or take a walk around outside.
"There are various activities for residents - everything from trips away to snooker or they can join craft club. We also celebrate connecting with our volunteers."
Wesley Mission Chief Executive Rev Stu Cameron, said the site continues to provide an important service for people in the region.
"It's a deeply embedded wonderful community. Our youngest resident is 56 and the oldest is 97. The resident who has been in the village the longest has been there since 1992 - more than 31 years," Rev Cameron said.
"We look back with gratitude with what has been able to be achieved across many years, providing a wonderful home for so many people, but also look forward with anticipation in coming years to further develop the site and provide more accommodation for older Australians in the community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
