A flowering hub has been quietly sprouting at Caringbah, where a little garden club has pottered a passion for plants for 70 years.
Caringbah Garden Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. It's a proud achievement for members, who have eagerly grown their group over the decades.
Established in 1953, the club encourages green thumbs from the area to gather and talk plants and plant care. They go on outings and also have guest speakers who are gardening experts, at their social gatherings.
One of the other members, June Roe, who is the club secretary and also coordinates floral art.
"My son married a young woman in 2006 and her mother introduced me to the club," she said. "I wasn't a member for very long before I was asked to be president. I've been secretary now for a while. Our president is stepping down so we hope to come up with extra committee members."
Members go on day bus trips and at their meetings, they each bring a pot plant to raise money for the club.
"One of the gentlemen is involved in bees so he brings his honey for sale, others bring garden cuttings and fruit and vegetables," Mrs Roe said. "We put them on display and at the end of the year the number of people who have the highest points win a prize."
The club has donated many roses to the Camellia Gardens at Caringbah. "The rose garden was started many years ago by a lady named Gladys Byers, who started the club," Mrs Roe said. "Sadly she passed some years ago but at our 60th we were able to present her with an award from Gardening Australia."
Members who meet regularly at a community hall on Gannon Road, Caringbah South, will host a big birthday bash on September 20 with a luncheon.
"We have somewhere between 50-60 members," Mrs Roe said. "We have lost quite a number of elderly members in the past five years. We had about 90 at our 60th. But numbers have started to build up."
