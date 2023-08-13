I recently tripped over a concrete block (part of the upgrade works) in Cronulla mall, spearheading myself into the pavement.
After receiving stitches to my forehead and elbow, I started thinking about all the wonderful people who assisted me: Nurse Nicola (who happened to be walking by); Renee Ross (pharmacist at Blooms Chemist); Lucy Hodson (Greens Footwear) who stopped and then stayed with me; Dr Wah Khaing (the doctor in Blooms Chemist who dropped everything and stitched me up); Nurse Sarah (who assisted Dr Khaing); and all those who stopped to inquire if they could help. It's people like this that make Cronulla such a great place to live.
I was with my mother and father, from Gymea Bay, and we were shopping at Westfield Miranda.
My mother, who is 83 years old, had a fall in a store. The staff called security and they came straight away and offered first aid. After checking, they called for an ambulance. It didn't take long for the paramedics to arrive and stabilised my mother.
The ambulance went to Sutherland Hospital and my mother was attended to straight away. Her shoulder was dislocated. A senior nurse, Mark, popped it back into place and the pain went away. She then had x-rays taken.
About 14 people looked after her from 11 am until 4 pm when she was discharged. My mother, father and myself would like to thank Westfield Miranda staff, Sutherland Hospital staff and the paramedics, Mat and Cal.
Russell Kenny, Padstow
I'm writing to thank the kind women and gents who stopped to help me when I fell from my bike on July 12 on the Woolooware bike path.
They called and waited with me till the ambulance arrived. I fractured my right arm and knee cap which required surgery.
Also a big thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses at Sutherland Hospital. I can't thank you all enough for your kindness.
Susan Hay, Lilli Pilli
