The Sharks are truly masters of their own destiny now having to play three teams that sit below them on the NRL ladder.
They are a step closer to sealing a finals berth following the comprehensive seven-try showing that resulted in a 36-6 win over the Titans on Friday night.
Crucially, they also significantly boosted their for-and-against record, which could be a big factor on the congested Telstra Premiership ladder.
It was a fitting game to honour Captain Wade Graham who is just the third player in club history to play 250 NRL games for the Sharks.
With only Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen having achieved the magic milestone, Graham joins a select group in confirming his legacy as one of the very best and most consistent performers to ever wear the black, white and blue.
"It's been a great two weeks, but to back it up with another victory and a full house was fantastic," he said.
"It was important for us to come out and play well. A lot of emotion but it was an important result for us."
It was also a big night for winger Ronaldo Mulitalo who returned after two weeks on the side lines and he didn't skip a beat.
Coming into the match Ronaldo needed just one try to equal his career high of 17 from last season. Not only did he get that try, but a first-half double took him out to a career high 18 tries for the year.
Racking up the metres, Mulitalo made 188, with three line breaks and four tackle breaks.
Seemingly injuring his ankle in scoring his first try, Mulitalo battled on bravely to get through the game.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they had been working pretty hard on a few parts of their game which he saw on the night.
"We had to earn the right to put some points on, which is pleasing. That's what happens when the games get harder. We had one defensive period I'm not happy about, but other than that I thought we defended alright too."
The Sharks will now be looking to build upon back-to-back wins with a win against the Cowboys in Townsville on Thursday night before clashes with the Knights and Raiders, who are all amongst the fight to be part of the September action.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.