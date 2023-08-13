St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader Flashback: Memories of Miranda Fair dating back to the early 1970s

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook a photograph from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection. Here are some items published this year on Miranda Fair:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.