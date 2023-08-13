Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook a photograph from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection. Here are some items published this year on Miranda Fair:
Looking to the five-storey office tower of Miranda Fair from the Kingsway in the early 70s when the advertised Farmers and Nock and Kirby's were among the bigger retailers of the day.
The tower was officially opened on 9th March 1972. The shopping complex originally opened on the 16th of March 1964 was acquired by Westfield in 1969. They began an extensive expansion of the shopping centre with the existing department store Farmers enlarged and Grace Brothers added.
A total of seven themed courts were also created and joined to the existing building. This included a tower court so named because it was right at the main entrance and occupied by six specialty shops directly located under the office tower.
An observation deck on the top floor of the officer tower was created for visitors to be able to enjoy the spectacular views of the Sutherland District from this new vantage point. A distinctive star although not yet visible in the image of the tower seen here would however become an iconic feature on the top of the building until it was removed in 2013 to make way for further changes to the complex.
Miranda Fair in 1990 when Grace Bros was one of the department stores trading in the centre. Facing out to the mall it was surrounded by smaller fashion stores , shoe shops and the exhibition area used for shows and promotions.
Grace Bros had opened in the complex at the end of 1971 as part of overall extensions making Miranda Fair the only Sydney regional centre at the time to house under one roof two department stores the other being Farmers. The mezzanine levels seen here provided access to other stores on the left and car parking on the right.
A display of camellias is featured at Miranda Fair sometime around the 1970s. It was positioned in a central location in the shopping centre near the staircase which led up to the once popular coffee lounge "The Fair" seen at the top of the image.
The eatery overlooked one of the many courts including one named Camellia Court which created walkways between the retail stores of the shopping centre at that time. The flower display was one of many featured to promote the camellia gardens which had opened in 1970 and was and still is a popular place for visitors and residents to spend some time enjoying the scenery and spectacular blooms.
Images and information courtesy of the Local History Collection, Sutherland Shire Libraries. For more historical images visit: localhistory.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au
