St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Scoreless second half costs Sharks

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla winger Kiana Takairangi puts the ball down to collect the games first points on Sunday-the Sharks now fly north to face North Queensland who are one win above them on the NRLW ladder. Picture John Veage
Cronulla winger Kiana Takairangi puts the ball down to collect the games first points on Sunday-the Sharks now fly north to face North Queensland who are one win above them on the NRLW ladder. Picture John Veage

The Roosters ran in five second-half tries after trailing early to cruise to a comfortable 36-12 victory over the Sharks at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday putting them into the bottom end of the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.