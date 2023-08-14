The Roosters ran in five second-half tries after trailing early to cruise to a comfortable 36-12 victory over the Sharks at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday putting them into the bottom end of the ladder.
Cronulla led 12-10 midway through the match but the Roosters went on a run in the second half with the home side kept scoreless after the break.
Cronulla clicked into gear early on the back of a pinpoint last tackle kick from replacement hooker Brooke Anderson forcing a Roosters knock on downfield.
Returning playmaker Maddie Studdon made the most of their first attacking opportunity, finding Emma Tonegato out of the scrum who burnt Jessica Sergis on the outside before finding Kiana Takairangi on the edge.
The home side extended the lead at the 15 minute mark when Ellie Johnston came up with a superb offload for Holli Wheeler who charged over from close range to score her first try as a Shark. Preston's conversion made it 12-0.
After missing both conversion attempts in Round 3 and losing to the Titans by two points, Preston was on song, kicking two from two.
The sides traded sets and errors in the opening 10 minutes of the second half but the Roosters stole the lead when Aiken and Kelly combined to send fullback Corban Baxter over to score.
Baxter made a statement against her junior club when she turned provider to put the visitors further ahead, delivering a looping pass to the right edge to hand Fressard a hat-trick with Sharks forward Holli Wheeler placed on report in the 57th minute for verbal dissent.
Disappointed Sharks coach Tony Herman said they started well and had their chance to go toe-to-toe with the visitors.
"Things were going our way and we were in a grind and then we just fell away.
"We didn't find a way to bring back that momentum and it ended the way it did. At 12-10 we were right in the game. We completed six of 12 in the second half."
The Sharks now fly to Townsville to meet with the Cowboys on Thursday but may have lost their chance at playing finals football.
The Sharks have mourned the passing of Ken Brown, a popular figure amongst the Sharks coaching staff and playing group during a decade long stint at the club from the 1980's to '90's.
Brown, who worked as a trainer under and alongside coaches such as Jack Gibson, Alan Fitzgibbon, Arthur Beetson and John Lang, passed away suddenly, aged 57, at his Sutherland Shire home last week.
The Sharks payed tribute at their game against the Titans, recognising Brown on the big screen, with the on-field trainers wearing black arm bands.
