The Dragons curse continued as both the Dragons NRL and NRWL teams went down in close games.
In the NRLW Canberra looked destined for a win when they led 18-6, but were pushed when the Dragons found two tries in the last 13 minutes to level the scores.
A field goal in golden point helped them to a nail biting 19-18 win but the Dragons were unlucky with a controversial "no try" ruling.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward blew up after Teagan Berry was denied what seemed to be a legitimate try in the second half.
Once again best on ground, Berry broke the game open for the Dragons in a stunning display of football, picking up a Raecene McGregor chip kick to score, before a Margot Vella try and sideline conversion through McGregor which forced the game into extra-time.
Coach Jamie Soward said they weren't good enough in the first half.
"In the second half we were resilient, had pride in what we were doing and put ourselves back in the game. I'm happy with the second half, but I have to pick the right people to be in the first."
In Cairns the Rabbitohs had an unconvincing 26-14 win over the NRL Dragons but Mat and Max Feagai and Ryan and Toby Couchman did make history by becoming the first two sets of twins to appear in the same NRL game.
When Tyrell Sloan put a line dropout out on the full in the 18th minute the Rabbitohs took the lead.
The Rabbitohs then fumbled when they let the kick-off go into touch and the Red V made them pay when Moses Suli broke the line and found Mikaele Ravalawa who scored his 19th try ... his 11th in eight games.
A long range try from the Rabbitohs in the 72nd minute proved the killer blow.
Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr said there are excuses everywhere if you want to look for them, but they weren't looking.
."We go out to win every week and we came in at half-time and said we are going to win this game.
"We felt good about how we were going about our business but we get a few moments wrong and when they've got a good team they put you to the sword."
The Dragons now host the Storm in Wollongong on Saturday night.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
