The Nelson family are leaving Zimzala 15 years after starting the cafe-restaurant on the Esplanade at Cronulla beach.
Parents Ray and Narelle are retiring, while daughter Rebecca and son Leigh are taking on a smaller, less onerous cafe nearby.
Zimzala is to be handed over in coming weeks to the Micola family, who are well-known as owners of the Bangor Tavern.
The Nelsons operated Alley Break cafe (it later became Next Door under the Allouche family) at North Cronulla for six years before being awarded the lease for Zimzala by Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club.
Doltone House was the first choice, but withdrew, leaving it to the under-bidder.
"It's been a wonderful business, and we are sad abut moving on," Ray Nelson said.
"We can be very proud of what we have run down there.
"We have had our challenges, from the storms to the two-year upgrade of the Esplanade, but we came through them all."
A kiosk was located for many decades at the southern end of Cronulla beach.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, an outdoor cafe opened on the site, with the old kiosk used as a kitchen.
The kiosk was demolished to make way for Zimzala, meaning "sand between your toes".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
