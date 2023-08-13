St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Rockdale still in the hunt

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 14 2023 - 11:25am, first published 8:30am
Not to be overshadowed by their NPL big brothers, in Round 1 of the Football St George P1 Men's Finals, Rockdale defeated Arncliffe Aurora 2-0 in front of a big crowd at Ador Ave on Saturday. Picture John Veage
Not to be overshadowed by their NPL big brothers, in Round 1 of the Football St George P1 Men's Finals, Rockdale defeated Arncliffe Aurora 2-0 in front of a big crowd at Ador Ave on Saturday. Picture John Veage

All-time Rockdale Ilinden goalscorer Alec Urosevski bagged a double in his side's 2-0 victory over the NWS Spirit FC as the club continues its push for an elusive premiership whilst still putting pressure on table leaders APIA Leichhardt.

