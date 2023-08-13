All-time Rockdale Ilinden goalscorer Alec Urosevski bagged a double in his side's 2-0 victory over the NWS Spirit FC as the club continues its push for an elusive premiership whilst still putting pressure on table leaders APIA Leichhardt.
APIA will be hard to beat though as they scored a 3-0 win over Sydney FC to boost their NPL NSW Men's Premiership chances, sitting four points ahead of Rockdale with two matches left.
Rockdale President Dennis Loether said all they can do is keep winning and Aipia has to stumble.
"I am proud of the team who have been taking to the field with players out injured and substitutions.
"We went into the game in second position and still a chance to win the league, we needed the 3 points."
The game was opened up in the 6th minute when a long ball from Diego Celis found a running Urosevski, who made no mistake with his lethal left-foot from outside the box.
The home supporters didn't have to wait too long for their second goal which arrived at the 25 minute mark when Jaden Casella pounced on a loose ball before finding Urosevski who made no mistake and found the back of the net to record his 26th goal of the season.
After the game the Rockdale coaching staff were delighted with the result considering they had a number of absentees and sicknesses.
Both Isaac Danzo and Brendan Cholakian have been ruled out for the year while Urosevski, Lochie Constable and Daniel Collins were all struggling with sickness but played on.
Speaking after the match coach Paul Dee, who was celebrating his birthday said it was what they needed.
"We had challenges today but that was a great win.
"We have had injuries, suspensions and illnesses go through the team, so the squad was at bare-bones again. I have so many positives to say about the team, assistant coach and all the staff that I am almost running out of positives to say.
"We are still in contention with two games to go against two tough teams, Sydney FC and Blacktown City.
"We will continue to build our style of play within the culture of this club and we are very proud of them, for all that they do every week."
At Penshurst Park St George City prevailed 3-1 in a second-half goal-glut against Sutherland Sharks.
Rockdale now has a short turnaround before facing Sydney FC on Friday night.
