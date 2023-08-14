St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Schools Spectacular 2023 turns 40

By Eva Kolimar
August 14 2023 - 11:30am
Schools Spectacular is turning 40 in 2023 and hundreds of students from St George and Sutherland Shire will showcase their talents on stage in November. File picture
The state's biggest showcase of public education's creativity and performing arts is turning 40, and students from St George and Sutherland Shire schools are joining the performance party.

