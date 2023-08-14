The state's biggest showcase of public education's creativity and performing arts is turning 40, and students from St George and Sutherland Shire schools are joining the performance party.
Students have been chosen to perform at this year's Schools Spectacular - the world's largest amateur variety show and one of NSW public education's flagship arts events.
They will join a cast of thousands of public school students from on stage at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena from November 24-25 for a display of youth dance and musical performances.
The theme this year is 'fabulous' and celebrates a show that has wowed its audiences for 40 years since its first performance to celebrate the opening of Darling Harbour's Entertainment Centre in 1983.
This year's show will feature a 2600-person voice choir, 2300 dancers, an 80-piece symphony orchestra, the signing choir, stage band, specialist ensembles and VET crew all under the guidance of more than 600 teachers.
Executive producer Richard Spiewak, says the one-of-a-kind production gives thousands of public-school students the opportunity to be challenged and engaged through the performing arts.
"The Schools Spectacular is just that - a spectacular display of the incredibly talented students and staff in our public schools," he said.
"To be chosen to perform at this world-class event is not only testament to their talent, but also an opportunity for students to nurture their love for performing while working alongside some of the finest talents in the entertainment industry."
Tickets for the 2023 Schools Spectacular are on sale through Ticketek.
Schools Spectacular is produced by The Arts Unit at the NSW Department of Education and proudly supported by Telstra, NSW Teachers Federation, School Bytes, RODE, Smartsalary, Teachers Health, Steinway Galleries, Event Partners: Qudos Bank Arena, Seven Network and Ticketek.
Participating schools
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
