Cronulla's historic St Andrew's Anglican Church is undergoing major renovation and refurbishment.
The 88-year-old building, affectionately known locally as the Elephant House because of its resemblance to the former facility at Taonga Zoo, was impacted internally and externally by three years of constant rain.
The roofing deteriorated and there was water damage to the inside, including cracks and leaks.
Roofing and damaged plaster are being replaced, and there will be extensive painting.
Scaffolding has been erected, along with temporary fencing.
Senior Minister Rev Greg Ball said the renovations were expected to take up to eight months due to the extent and complexity of the damage, the structure of the building and its heritage status.
"The work is necessary for the long-term viability and health of the church building," he said.
"Church members have been very supportive because it will give the building sustainability and reliability for decades to come.
"We also know that people from throughout the shire hold the building with affection having fond memories of attending church, Sunday School, weddings, baptisms and youth group events in the past. People can still join us on Sundays and our many community-based activities during the week."
Sunday worship services at 8.30am and 10.30am, as well as weddings and baptisms, will be held in the church hall during the renovation period, with access via Kingsway entrance.
St Andrew's Op Shop will continue to sell its wide range of clothing, footwear, fashion, and homeware from the hall site. The Op Shop is open on Tuesday and Friday from 9 am to12 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.
St Andrew's playgroup which runs in the church hall from 9.30 am to 11.30 am on Fridays will continue. The playgroup was reinstated this year following an increase in demand for the service from local families.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
