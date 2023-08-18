St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Historic St Andrew's Anglican Church at Cronulla undergoes major renovation and refurbishment

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 10:00am
St Andrew's Church is undergoing major renovation and refurbishment. Picture by John Veage
St Andrew's Church is undergoing major renovation and refurbishment. Picture by John Veage

Cronulla's historic St Andrew's Anglican Church is undergoing major renovation and refurbishment.

Local News

