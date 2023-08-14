A rich musical history will be on show for the remainder of the month as part of the Sutherland Shire Schools Music Festival.
The festival is a celebration of student achievement in music in Sutherland Shire public primary schools and aims not only to showcase the talents of our students but also to raise the profile of public education in Sutherland Shire and across the state.
This year the festival celebrates 50 years of creative and performing arts. The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre at Sutherland is the home of the music festival.
Until August 25, the festival includes song dance extravaganza concerts with hundreds of students who perform evening and matiness concerts.
Festival Committee President and Principal of Engadine West Public School, Sue Roach says it's a special year.
"We are elebrating 50 wonderful years of opportunity for families and friends to celebrate the creative abilities of their children and their children's friends from the many public schools in Sutherland Shire," she said.
"In addition to our 50th anniversary, the music festival returns this year after a three year interruption by COVID-19. The looks of pride from teachers, the cheers and applause from families in the audience and the smiles on the faces of students on the stage say it all.
"Music, dance and art can ignite a passion that lasts a lifetime. It may only take one little thing to spark an interest."
The non-profit festival is a proud sponsor of Stewart House and make an annual donation, as many students from the shire attend annually.
Students were also invited to enter a competition to create images depicting their interpretation of the meaning of 'celebrate'. Many artworks were submitted, with concepts and media varying. Students whose artworks appear on the front cover, back cover and inside front cover all receive recognition on stage at a concert, a framed copy of their artwork, their artwork on display in The Pavilion foyer and a voucher to an art shop.
