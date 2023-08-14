St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River turns out to cheer Matildas on to victory

August 14 2023 - 2:30pm
More than 1,000 people attended Georges River Council's live site broadcast of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia vs France quarter-final clash on Saturday night to cheer on the Matildas to a thrilling victory.

