More than 1,000 people attended Georges River Council's live site broadcast of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia vs France quarter-final clash on Saturday night to cheer on the Matildas to a thrilling victory.
The live broadcast was hosted by veteran sports commentator and Georges River local Mike Tomalaris.
Community members were invited to Hurstville Plaza for the free live screening to cheer on the Matildas.
The council provided free seating and heating, as well as face painting for the kids.
Mr Tomalaris helped to get the party atmosphere going in the lead up to the 5pm kick-off, during half-time, and after the result.
Growing up in the St George region, Mr Tomalaris began his sports journalism career at the St George Leader and went on to become one of Australia's top sports broadcasters during a 35-year career that spanned hosting SBS Sport and commentating the Tour de France.
"I started my journalism career covering the world game and eventually went to the World Cup twice as a reporter, first in the USA in 1994 and later in France in 1998," he said.
Mr Tomalaris' football fever started young, and it's a game he knows like the back of his hand.
As a sports journalist and commentator for SBS, the Beverly Hills local covered hundreds of games in the old National Soccer League, the precursor to the A-League, as well as Socceroos matches.
"I think there's been a cultural shift in women's sport that is wonderful to see, especially for young women. These players - their skill level, their control of the ball - that first goal scored against Denmark was world class."
In the early '70s while he was a student at Hurstville Public School, Mr Tomalaris joined the Beverley Hills Soccer Club's Under 12s side, which won the season undefeated.
"My prize was to be a ball boy for all home games at Hurstville Oval for the following season for St George Budapest, the team Johnny Warren was in - who was like the Pele or Maradona of St George."
Georges River Council will live broadcast all remaining Matildas games for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 from its live site at Hurstville Plaza.
The Matildas will play their semi-final clash against England on Wednesday, August 16 with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.
Georges River will again be hosting its live broadcast of the game from 7.00pm - 9.00pm
Seating and heating will be available, but the council is encouraging attendees to bring their own picnic blankets or chairs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.