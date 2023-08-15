Success of local businesses in the spotlight at the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards Advertising Feature

The winners of the 2023 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards celebrate their success at the presentation evening. Picture supplied

This year's Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards presentation evening was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

Cheers filled the room and exuberant hugs were exchanged as the winners made their way to the stage at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters on Wednesday, August 2.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.

"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present the awards."

Some of the big winners at the 2023 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards were Veterinary Specialists of Sydney - winner of the Business of the Year award, Liliana Hernandez from Gold Care Home Services - winner of the Business Person of the Year and Corey Honey from Priority Plus Plumbing - winner of the Youth Award.

In total there were 37 awards presented in a range of categories from fashion, performing arts and restaurants to plumbing services.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.

"This year was no exception. It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."



Mr Loe thanked Doltone House, Sylvania Waters for hosting the presentation evening and for the high quality food and service it provided.

"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."