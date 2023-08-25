A school that supports children with special needs has won an award for 'Australian School of the Year'.
Cook School at Loftus nabbed the win, in the Australian Education Awards run by The Educator online.
The award recognises the most outstanding school in Australia that provides care and education to students with special needs.
Cook School was commended for its consistently high standards of teaching and learning, academic and other achievements during 2022, rigorous professional learning to improve teaching and curriculum delivery, strong communication links with students, parents, teachers and the community, effective management of facilities, finances and human resources, and demonstrated commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.
Cook School is dedicated to improving educational and post-school outcomes for students who have not experienced success within traditional schooling environments.
It has also increased its enrolment capacity in the past year. The school has three Kindergarten to year 6 classes for students with a diagnosed mental health support need, two autism supports classes and three classes for students in years 7-10 who demonstrate challenging behaviours.
The school recently opened an adjacent, separate site, 'Acacia Secondary Campus' - supporting years 7-12 students with predominantly internalising mental health support needs.
Principal Dave Hobson, said the award win validated that the wider educational sector recognised the importance of the work being done with some of the most vulnerable students in the sector.
"For many years schools like ours have been working tirelessly to not only improve the educational and emotional outcomes of those students in our care, but to also increase the capacity of the education system itself to adopt evidence-based practice to support student regulation," Mr Hobson said.
"Much of our work lies in supporting mainstream schools to develop their capacity to better make adjustments that allow students to thrive.
"Our role is not often well understood by the community, so we are pleased to have the forum to share not only the work of Cook School, but to highlight the crucial work that all our specialist settings offer to students, families and partner mainstream schools."
He said the students inspired staff. "The wonderful students, so many of whom have experienced significant hardship and loss so early in their lives, but turn up each day and do the best they are able to do on that day," Mr Hobson said.
But he said a key challenge was the nationwide teacher shortage. "At Cook School we implement strong staff wellbeing programs however, we still face challenges attracting teaching and support staff," he said.
