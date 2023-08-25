St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cook School Loftus wins 'Australian School of the Year' 2023 in the Australian Education Awards by The Educator Online

By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Cook School at Loftus has won a major national award. Pictured at front, Michelle Nieuwland, Principal Dave Hobson and Christine Mlinac. Picture by Chris Lane
Cook School at Loftus has won a major national award. Pictured at front, Michelle Nieuwland, Principal Dave Hobson and Christine Mlinac. Picture by Chris Lane

A school that supports children with special needs has won an award for 'Australian School of the Year'.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

