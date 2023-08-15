Grand designer sanctuary

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
This contemporary cottage style home seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor entertaining for a truly sophisticated living experience.
Bill Tsounias, partner at McGrath San Souci said, "From the second you walk through the front gate onto the hardwood decking surrounded by native landscaping you get a sense of a resort style.
"The house has an abundance of natural light, high ceilings, extra large spans and the semicircle design which create a grand sanctuary."
The heart of the home, the modern marble kitchen, is adorned with Parisi tapware and hosts a gas stove, forming a central hub that effortlessly marries style and functionality.
Among the four generously sized bedrooms, the main suite exudes luxury with a private en suite and walk-in robe.
The contemporary main bathroom stands as a testament to modern design, boasting a Kaldewei steel bath and stylish dual sinks.
"Family house gatherings and entertaining has never felt so relaxed and comfortable. Guests are often overwhelmed on how grand and beautiful the house feels," Bill said.
Enjoying a prime location, it's just a leisurely stroll away from Carlton Station, shops, vibrant cafes and essential amenities.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
