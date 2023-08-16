St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Sutherland Shire Football Association cheers on the Matildas in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semi final

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 5:30pm
Young players from Sutherland Shire Football Association are ready to go for goals. Picture by John Veage
It's late afternoon at Harrie Dening Soccer Centre, Kareela. Come 8pm, these girls from Sutherland Shire Football Association will cheer as loud as the nation for the Matildas.

