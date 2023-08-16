It's late afternoon at Harrie Dening Soccer Centre, Kareela. Come 8pm, these girls from Sutherland Shire Football Association will cheer as loud as the nation for the Matildas.
Stepping up proud against England in Wednesday night's semi final, the Matildas have Australia behind them - including 10 and 13-year-old girls from the club's Girls Skills Acquisition Program.
There to train on big match day, the players are showing the shire that the next generation of talented soccer stars could emerge from any of these teams.
Club spokesperson Liam George says now more than ever, women's sport is in the spotlight.
"Our girls have strong role models to look up to and aspire to. Matildas' fever and the momentum of soccer for our country is amazing and with the support of clubs, coaches and the community, the hopes and dreams of today's young players is tomorrow's reality," he said.
But he said no matter what happened in the battle, it wasn't all about winning.
"It's about breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes, and redefining what's possible for women in sports," Mr George said.
"Ultimately, our success in this World Cup serves as a reminder that when given the opportunity, women can achieve greatness in any arena. We're writing a new chapter in the history of female football, and we are immensely proud to be part of this transformative journey with the Matildas.
"The World Cup has showed the depth of talent and passion that exists. The level of competition has risen, and the world is taking notice. Our success in the World Cup speaks volumes about the growing recognition and respect for women athletes and their contribution to the beautiful game."
What the girls from Sutherland Shire Football Association - Girls Skills Acquisition Program, had to say:
"I believe the Matilda's success is motivating our girls to try harder, to train more, to be determined to be as successful as their heroes. I look up to Sam Kerr." - Rebecca
"The Women's World Cup has been an invaluable opportunity for the girls to witness the strength and vulnerability of their heroes first hand. The extent to which the country is getting behind the Matilda's really encourages our girls to strive and succeed." - Ava
"It has taken a long time for woman in sport to shine at this level. Matildas are a great example for the girls to look up to. I admire Hayley Raso and her determination to return to soccer after her back injury. So much perseverance on these girls - they are amazing." - Annaleigh
If the Matildas progress to the final, they take on Spain, which triumphed over Sweden with a late goal.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.