Tranquil waterfront haven

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car 3
Nestled along Yowie Bay's shores, an exquisite waterfront haven awaits, offering a lifestyle of serenity and natural beauty.
This captivating residence embraces the tranquil waters with breathtaking panoramas. Situated on an 891.6 square metre north-west to rear block, the home showcases not only elegance but also convenient boating amenities including a private jetty, pontoon, boat shed and slipway.
With tiered landings amidst easy-care gardens, the home reveals a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor living.
Illuminated interiors capture the surrounding beauty, leading to a sun-drenched wraparound deck for leisure and gatherings. An undercover entertaining area provides a sheltered vantage point to appreciate the picturesque setting.
There's a well-appointed kitchen, boasting European appliances and a breakfast bar, while the residence accommodates four bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms, the main with remarkable views and a private terrace.
Luxuries abound including an inclinator, ducted air-conditioning, hardwood flooring and skylights.
This waterfront haven isn't just a dwelling; it's an embodiment of a lifestyle that embraces nature and modern opulence with the allure of waterfront living.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years.
