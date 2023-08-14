St George Matters with Chris Minns: Cleaning up the Liberals toll mess and getting trucks off local roads

The previous Liberal Government's obsession with toll roads has pushed thousands of cars and trucks onto our local roads and put massive pressure on household budgets.
The previous Government signed secret contracts that have locked motorists into a four per cent yearly toll increase until 2060.
This has made it impossible for us to lift the tolls completely.
However, I campaigned heavily on making our toll roads fairer and simpler across Sydney's motorways and getting our cars and trucks off our local streets.
I committed to ending privatisation, so that our free public motorways never become toll roads in the future.
Recently, I delivered on this promise by protecting our publicly owned assets in the constitution.
As your Member of Parliament, I understand the impact that tolls are having on household budgets and the congestion and noise it is causing.
That is why I will continue to work hard and deliver much-needed toll relief and reform to the people of Kogarah.
I have already committed to introducing a $60 weekly toll cap from January 1, 2024 for motorists in NSW.
This will be on top of the existing Toll Relief Rebate Scheme that provides eligible drivers the ability to claim a 40% rebate.
On 1 January 2024, we are also introducing a reduction in the toll for heavy vehicles on the M5 East and M8 corridors.
So truck drivers - who are already facing high fuel costs - will see some toll pressure taken off, making it easier to switch to the M5 East and M8 rather than local roads
An independent review of NSW tolling arrangements is also currently underway.
They have been conducting extensive consultations over the last few months and have received more than 1,000 public submissions.
For more information about the review and how you can contribute please visit https://www.treasury.nsw.gov.au/toll-review
Finally, I want to send a message to the people of Kogarah, that I will continue to work hard to fix the mess that we have inherited from the Liberal's obsession with privatisation.
