Thank you, George Cotis (Letters, July 19), for all you have done over the decades to protect Port Hacking for future generations and that you are continuing to still be actively involved. The OAM was well deserved.
Expanding on his comments, the SIMS (Sydney Institute of Marine Science) project is about collecting washed in endangered Posidonia seagrass shoots from one area and transplanting to another. The current project is about restoring seagrass beds to, what is basically, functionally extinct seagrass beds in Sydney Harbour.
I was speaking with a Fisheries inspector who had come for a survey of shellfish. I noted that it did not make sense that an area that has degraded so much that it needs rehabilitation (Sydney Harbour) is fed with washed in, because of damage, sea grass shoots from an area that is currently degrading.
Does it not make more sense to stop the damage rather than wait until a major rehabilitation project needs to take place? I was met with a shoulder shrug, and a "you'd think so, but no."
Seagrass is essential for fish stocks as it serves as a nursery and helps reduce the impact of swell on shorelines. Since finding out about the Posidonia project I have been collecting statistics of how much destroyed Posidonia shoots, capable of being replanted, is washing up on Deeban Spit.
Looking at the shoots washing up, it is clear they are being torn up by boat motors, not swell.
Since March 31 to July 19, 2023, 1871 shoots have been counted on the western edge of Deeban Spit. The Sydney Harbour project is looking for 20,000 shoots over four years for replanting. At the current rate, it will be able to deliver all they need in about 3.5 years.
Julie Keating, Maianbar
Illegal vehicle use in the Sutherland Shire has multiplied since COVID. I am referring to illegal noisy exhaust systems fitted to cars and bikes. These idiots seem to think nothing of roaring around in their illegal vehicles in the early mornings just to annoy the decent people of the Shire.
This is in addition to the noise from trucks heading for Kurnell, using their exhaust brakes all the way down The Boulevarde or Kingsway, and of course The Princess Hwy (this at around 4am).
So if you are like me and deserve not to be exposed to the noise of these illegal vehicles, call the police, or the EPA and report the vehicle, the rego number, colour of vehicle, time and place is needed. This is the only way to stop these fools.
Name and suburb supplied
Re council rates rises (Leader report August 16), I am perplexed as to why my rates have gone up disproportionately to others in the shire. Mine increased $330 a quarter, my brother in Woolooware had an increase of $114, and a friend in Engadine, $60.
To be hiding behind the petticoats of the Valuer-General's office is dishonest.
David Goon Pan, Cronulla
Re the report on council rates rises (August 16), I met with council staff on Friday August 18. They were helpful in that I now understand the calculation of the residential rate per $ of land value and that this rate is universal for all residential properties in the shire.
The main driver, of course, is the increase in land valuation over the last three years, reflected in the NSW Government Valuer General's valuations. However, it does seem to be an unfair and inequitable system, whereby some residents are hit with large increases in rates (in our case 30 per cent), while others are affected minimally.
A system based on property values rather than land value would be more equitable but it would mean apartment owners carrying their fair share of council rates; a step too far I'm guessing for both stripes of government.
Fergus Haycock, Woolooware
I, along with my dog-walking acquaintances, regularly wonder why people are permitted to fish along Wanda beach during dog-friendly hours?
The fishermen even get annoyed when dogs sniff at their bait buckets. With the many kilometres of coastline we are fortunate to live on, only one small section permits dog walkers at limited hours daily, so why allow fishermen in this precise location?
Can't they be directed to go several hundred metres to the right or something? The hooks and line left behind cause injury too. Council have no qualms booking dog owners for being just minutes late off the beach, yet fishermen / women have free reign.
Jen Anonymous, Caringbah
There's a song around at the moment with lyrics "There aren't enough coffee shops here" or something like that. It was written tongue-in cheek, I'm sure. I wonder if the lyricist had Engadine in mind.
Apart from the odd-10 at least, another is about to open slap bang in the CBD of Engadine... or should that expression be 'slab bang'?
Hand-in-glove with these shops multiplying exponentially is the seemingly unbridled expansion of multi-storey buildings, home units and dual occupancies.
Paul Hunt, Engadine
