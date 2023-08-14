A luxury, three-storey penthouse overlooking Gunnamatta Bay has been sold for $13 million, in just 10 days.
The property at 15/7-9 Tonkin Street sets a new benchmark for the region's high-end property market, says selling agent, Highland.
The penthouse spans three levels, offering a six-bedroom layout and includes a self-contained three-bedroom apartment on the lower level, whilst the outdoor entertaining area includes a gas barbeque station, multiple waterfront terraces and balconies, and picturesque views of boats dotting the bay.
Other features include a heated infinity swimming pool, spa, Swedish sauna, and steam room shower.
"The swiftness with which this striking property was snapped up by a local buyer speaks volumes about the enduring appeal of the Cronulla area and its ability to attract discerning buyers seeking a combination of luxury, location, and lifestyle," said Highland CEO David Highland.
