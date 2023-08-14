A new display at the Sutherland Shire Museum tells the story of the passion and hard work behind the development of Juliana Retirement Village in Miranda.
Deputy president of Sutherland Shire Historical Society, Elizabeth Craig provided the following summary:
Juliana Retirement Village in Miranda opened in 1980, initially for aged Dutch migrants.
It was the culmination of a dream by Dutch migrant Johan (Jan) Logeman, a house painter who had arrived in Sydney with his family in 1952 to escape war ravaged Holland.
While he was in hospital recovering from a heart ailment in 1959, it dawned on him how lonely it could be for elderly Dutch migrants away from their childhood home. The idea of building a Dutch retirement village was born.
The display at Sutherland Shire Museum tells the story of Jan Logeman's efforts:
It is a story of determination, patience and hard work, and it reveals the support given by the Dutch community over two decades before the dream became a reality.
One of those members of the Dutch community in Sutherland Shire was Johann Massaar, who had fled the post-war chaos of Holland with her husband, Dick in 1955.
The display tells of her early life in Rotterdam, and her role in helping the Juliana Retirement Village to become a reality.
The Dutch government awarded Jan Logeman the Order of the Orange Nassau (a Dutch knighthood) for his services to the Dutch in Australia.
A significant artefact in the display is the gavel given to Jan Logeman by the Netherlands Society when he formed the Sutherland Shire branch in 1955.
Jan used it when he became chairman of the Juliana Village Board, and passed it on to subsequent chairmen. Then one year it went missing.
It was found several years later, and presented to the first female chairperson of the board, Rachael Ellender in 2019.
Her father made a display stand for it, and Rachael, who is also currently the General Manager of Juliana Village, was proud to lend the gavel to Sutherland Shire Museum for their display.
Sutherland Shire Museum is open to visitors on Tuesday afternoon, and Thursday and Saturday Mornings. The address is 88 Venetia Street, Sylvania. Entry fee is $5. For group bookings contact Sue Burrell at shiremuseumvisitors@gmail.com
