Former premier and St George resident Morris Iemma has resigned from his recently appointed position as chairman of Venues NSW following "a medical episode and the requirement for ongoing treatment.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
"On Thursday 10 August, I received a Notice of Resignation from recently appointed Venues NSW Chairperson, the Hon. Morris Iemma," Mr Kamper said in a statement.
"The reasons for Morris' resignation are due to a medical episode and the requirement for ongoing treatment.
"My first thoughts are with Morris and his family. On behalf of the NSW Government, I wish Mr. Iemma a speedy recovery.
"Out of respect for Mr. Iemma and his family, I ask for their privacy to be respected so that Morris can recover and rehabilitate in peace.
"Mr. Iemma was selected for the role of Chairperson following a process led by the Premier's Department and the Office of Sport.
"An Assessment Panel shortlisted the candidates. The Assessment Panel was comprised of Office of Sport CEO Karen Jones, Diane Lesson (nominee of the Acting Secretary, Premier's Department) and Axiom Managing Director Peter Perry.
"A Selection Panel assessed candidates on their skills, experience, suitability and capability. The Selection Panel was comprised of International Olympics Committee Vice President John Coates AC, Office of Sport CEO Karen Jones and Axiom Managing Director Peter Perry.
"Following the resignation, we have appointed another incredibly qualified candidate from that process, David Gallop AM.
"David Gallop AM is a well-recognised and accomplished sports administrator, having led the NRL and FFA over a period of 20 years. David will bring valuable experience working with international organisations including FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to the role."
The state government was accused of cronyism when Mr Iemma, who was also a former sports minister, was appointed in July as chairman of Venues NSW, which controls the state's biggest stadiums.
Mr Kamper hit back at that time, saying Mr Iemma was an outstanding candidate with a wealth of experience.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
