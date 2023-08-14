St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Former premier Morris Iemma resigns as chairperson of Venues NSW following 'medical episode and the requirement for ongoing treatment'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morris Iemma has suffered "a medical episode" and requires ongoing treatment. Picture: John Veage
Morris Iemma has suffered "a medical episode" and requires ongoing treatment. Picture: John Veage

Former premier and St George resident Morris Iemma has resigned from his recently appointed position as chairman of Venues NSW following "a medical episode and the requirement for ongoing treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.