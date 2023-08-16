School uniforms were swapped out by green and gold this week, all in the name of one word - Matildas.
Bonnet Bay Public School is among the many schools showing its support for the team in the semi final battle.
Hosting a mufti day, pupils and teachers got into the fan spirit, wearing jerseys, wigs, ribbons and even the odd green or yellow sock.
As parents scrummaged through drawers trying to find a splash of either Aussie team colour, others rushed to the bargain store to stock up on wristbands, flags and stickers.
The costume effort paid off at Bonnet Bay Public, where pupils happily donned the colours of the Matildas in a variety of ways.
With Book Week around the corner, it's a practice run dress-up with a slightly different purpose - to helps get the girls to a win.
School Assistant Principal Melissa Redmayne, says it's been a whole day of green and gold, with craft, making paper chains, necklaces and designing soccer balls. Pupils also had their own battle - some Matildas trivia.
"Bonnet Bay Public School has been painted in a vibrant tapestry of green and gold today as we show our support of the Matildas," Ms Redmayne said. "Students and staff are donning their brightest green and gold attire as the excitement builds for the clash at Stadium Australia.
"Students have also been researching and creating posters about the players and competing in a thrilling soccer game.
"As the Matildas aim for victory, our school community cheers them on with boundless energy and national pride."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
