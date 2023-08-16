St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Bonnet Bay Public School cheers on the Matildas in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final

EK
By Eva Kolimar
August 16 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonnet Bay Public School pupils cheers on the Matildas, even creating a large cardboard cut-out of star player Sam Kerr. Picture by John Veage
Bonnet Bay Public School pupils cheers on the Matildas, even creating a large cardboard cut-out of star player Sam Kerr. Picture by John Veage

School uniforms were swapped out by green and gold this week, all in the name of one word - Matildas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.