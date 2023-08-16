NSW Fire & Rescue firefighter Erin Pogmore of Jannali, has won the RESCA Officer of the Year at the 2023 Rotary Emergency Service Awards.
The state awards are given to personnel who go above and beyond the call of duty in community service.
In 2022, Ms Pogmore was fighting a fire when she received news that her home had burnt down. She showed up for duty the next day.
She is also the first and only Australian to receive Higgins & Langley Special Commendation, the premiere international recognition for swift water and flood rescue.
The firefighter works in the capability team, developing in-water rescue skills and training the next generation of rescuers.
Ms Pogmore swapped her office job for a role as a firefighter abouu 11 years ago and has also been a NSW SES volunteer for 18 years. She has also received awards for her work in mental health and in 2020 she was named Inspirational Woman of the Year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
