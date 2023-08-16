St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Fire & Rescue firefighter Erin Pogmore wins RESCA Officer of the Year at the 2023 Rotary Emergency Service Awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
August 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Fire & Rescue's Erin Pogmore, who works in the capability team.
NSW Fire & Rescue's Erin Pogmore, who works in the capability team.

NSW Fire & Rescue firefighter Erin Pogmore of Jannali, has won the RESCA Officer of the Year at the 2023 Rotary Emergency Service Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.