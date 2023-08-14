St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Beautiful waterfront home with views over Yowie Bay goes to auction

Updated August 15 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property at 485 Willarong Road, Caringbah South. Picture supplied
The property at 485 Willarong Road, Caringbah South. Picture supplied

A beautiful waterfront home with spectacular views over Yowie Bay is due to be auctioned on September 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.