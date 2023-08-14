A beautiful waterfront home with spectacular views over Yowie Bay is due to be auctioned on September 2.
The price guide for the property at 485 Willarong Road, Caringbah South, is between $5 million and $5.5 million.
Built in 1998, the house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three-car garage.
The 891.6 square metre property includes a jetty, pontoon, boat shed and slipway.
McGrath Sutherland Shire is the selling agent.
