St George letters: rat running gotten worse

It has been brought to my attention through my membership with the Red Cross that the problem with congestion on the side streets is due to cars "rat running" to avoid the Tolls.
I have previously complained to Bayside Council but with no success. I live in Halley Avenue, Bexley and requested a speed hump to be put in our street but they refused. They told me a lot of garbage about why it was not warranted.
They put a line counter down for a couple of days including the weekend. This was a couple of years ago and now it has got worse due to the tolls.
Jo Haylen,Transport Minister says under new arrangements U Go Mobility cancellation of bus services is down from 28 per cent to 13 per cent.
The 942 Lugarno to Campsie service was riddled with cancellations, some being consecutive services but from July 31st we have a new time table.
Our once half-hourly service in off peak is now at best an hourly service. All the Minister has done is make the lack of buses on our route into an official timetable. Renaming a disaster fools no- one, nothing has been improved.
Bring back Punchbowl Buses. On a bad day they could run 10-minutes late. On a really bad day the driver may forget to let us off at our stop, but mostly they were reliable, clean and the drivers in general were friendly and helpful.
Re Russian Roulette article, The Leader, Wednesday August 2: As a resident of Carss Park and a former parent of children who attended Mater Dei, I can attest to the dangerous road environment surrounding the school.
However, adding overpasses will never completely or even partially fix the issue because time and again it's some of the parents doing drop-off and pick-up right in front of the school that are flaunting the law each and every day who pose the most danger. Stopping illegally, blocking Princes Highway in the afternoon, dropping-off at crossings, parking in nearby private property, parking on the sidewalk, illegal u-turns and the list goes on. I've seen it all and it happens at all schools.
I can say from my own experience and time at the school that it is the few (and usually the same) parents who are the rule breakers and cause of most near accidents in vehicles, not the passing traffic. The principal at the time was exasperated and tired of reminding parents to obey the road rules and I can see it has only gotten worse. There needs to be far more serious penalties for driving transgressions around schools - particularly for parents who should know better.
The school and authorities can start by seriously addressing the biggest problem first, the poor behaviour of parents who are too lazy to park legally and walk a few minutes to drop off and collect their children and continuously disobey the road rules.
I wanted to express my deepest gratitude for the exceptional care and support Sans Souci aged care provided to my mother-in-law, Aspasia, during her recovery from spinal surgery. From the moment she arrived, it was evident that Sans Souci Aged Care is more than just a facility - it's a haven of compassion, kindness, and genuine care.
The dedication shown by staff, especially Janice, Lisa, and the talented chef Yani, was truly remarkable. Their unwavering attention and genuine concern for Aspasia's well-being brought comfort to our hearts. Every interaction with lovely personnel, who quickly became like family to us, radiated warmth and professionalism. The facility's calm and nurturing environment was exactly what Aspasia needed to heal and regain her strength. The peaceful atmosphere coupled with the caring touch from each staff member transformed her stay into a positive and uplifting experience. The distance that separated us, managing details from overseas, felt almost inconsequential because of your team's outstanding communication and dedication. Its ability to make us feel heard, understood, and confident in Aspasia's care truly buoyed our spirits during this challenging time. Not only would we highly recommend Sans Souci Aged Care to other families seeking a caring home for their loved ones, but we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to visit again. They have become more than just staff to us; you are now cherished friends that we look forward to staying connected with. Thank you Sans Souci Aged Care for providing a second home filled with compassion, friendship and unwavering care. Your efforts have made a lasting impact on Aspasia's recovery journey and we are forever grateful.
Bruce Lee or Robert E Lee both exist as statues and you have to ask yourself one question: Why? (Letters, Leader August 9). Robert E Lee's statue has already been pulled down and one could guess that Bruce Lee's statue could one day be knocked over possibly when Martial Arts are linked with traumatic brain injury. Statues all over the world feature slave owners, despots, genocidal maniacs ,colonialists and heroes who on closer examination are less than pure.
Technology has given us thousands of ways of retaining a person's image. Prior to the 20th century sculptures, paintings were about the only way of recording a person's image. That was a time for statues and it's gone. Build bird baths instead. At least they are functional.
