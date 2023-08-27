St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George letters: rat running gotten worse

Updated August 27 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 4:30pm
Rat running gotten worse

The problem with congestion on the side streets is due to cars "rat running" to avoid the Tolls, one reader writes.
It has been brought to my attention through my membership with the Red Cross that the problem with congestion on the side streets is due to cars "rat running" to avoid the Tolls.

