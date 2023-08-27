St George letters: rat running gotten worse

The dedication shown by staff, especially Janice, Lisa, and the talented chef Yani, was truly remarkable. Their unwavering attention and genuine concern for Aspasia's well-being brought comfort to our hearts. Every interaction with lovely personnel, who quickly became like family to us, radiated warmth and professionalism. The facility's calm and nurturing environment was exactly what Aspasia needed to heal and regain her strength. The peaceful atmosphere coupled with the caring touch from each staff member transformed her stay into a positive and uplifting experience. The distance that separated us, managing details from overseas, felt almost inconsequential because of your team's outstanding communication and dedication. Its ability to make us feel heard, understood, and confident in Aspasia's care truly buoyed our spirits during this challenging time. Not only would we highly recommend Sans Souci Aged Care to other families seeking a caring home for their loved ones, but we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to visit again. They have become more than just staff to us; you are now cherished friends that we look forward to staying connected with. Thank you Sans Souci Aged Care for providing a second home filled with compassion, friendship and unwavering care. Your efforts have made a lasting impact on Aspasia's recovery journey and we are forever grateful.