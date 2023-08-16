St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Football St George predicts more young players will join the club following achievements of the Matildas in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:00pm
Football St George Girls Skills Acquisition Program players Maja Margaris, Ella Powney, Sienna Rodriguez, Mia Petkovic, Quinne Hunt, Sienna Fernandes, Taylah Reed, Cindy Tran, Maya Pegan; front row: Arianna Calavrias, Layla Karnib, Zoe Matheson, Zara Bosco. Picture supplied
In what will no doubt be one of the biggest sporting nights on Australian television, standing proud - or likely sitting at the edge of their seats, will be these girls.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

