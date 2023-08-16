In what will no doubt be one of the biggest sporting nights on Australian television, standing proud - or likely sitting at the edge of their seats, will be these girls.
They came to their training ground in their usual club colours this week, but dribbled green and gold soccer balls in celebration of not only what may come, but what has already been achieved by their idols.
There was an extra spring in the step of these young Football St George players in the Girls Skills Acquisition Program on the field, as the Matildas take on England in the semi final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
It's no surprise these girls had bursts of energetic bounce on the green, when the women they look up to have come so far on home soil.
Football St George Chief Executive Phil Brown, says the Matildas' achievements are inspiring young girls - and boys - more than ever before - paving the way for greater support of the sport.
"Their exploits are years in the making, and demonstrate what happens when a community provides opportunity and support to footballers," Mr Brown said.
"It is now incumbent on everyone, including federal government, state and territory governments, local council, business and broadcasters, to ensure every effort is made to appropriately fund female sport across the country. For too long, football, and in particular female football, has been absent from the conversation when funding is distributed.
"Australians have filled stadiums, attended live sites, and tuned in to television to support the Matildas in record numbers. No longer can there be conversations about football being a sleeping giant, or questions about the commercial return of investing in female sport."
Football St George Technical Director Brian Dene, says there is a strong sense of pride and excitement among the girls in the program.
"Most of the girls have been to a game during this tournament with either family or friends which is fantastic," Mr Dene said.
"The girls' reactions are so positive. As someone who's been involved in football for a long time, to see our sport viewed in this light is fantastic.
"I believe after this World Cup we will see an increase in football player numbers in 2024 within the association, which is so good for the game. What the World Cup is showing though is that there is a huge number of people - female and male - who just love being fans."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
