With several ARIA and Golden Guitar wins, Shane Nicholson is on the road for his Living in (More) Colour 25 Years in Song tour and will be performing in Cronulla on August 25 at the Brass Monkey.
Having stepped into the third decade of his career with 11 albums, three ARIAs, 16 Golden Guitars and two APRA Award wins to his name, the multi-platinum selling artist is set to bring a career-spanning all-new show to Sutherland Shire.
A seasoned and in demand producer himself for artists including Alex Lloyd, Suze DeMarchi, Beccy Cole, Amber Lawrence and Tori Forsyth, Nicholson has also twice been named 'Producer of the Year' at the Country Music Awards of Australia.
His musical journey started in the late 1990s with his first Brisbane based band Pretty Violet Stain. With a solo career launch in 2002 with the release of It's a Movie (touted as one of the Top 10 albums of 2004 by USA Today), he's since followed up with a further 10 albums, including 2015 ARIA Award winning Hell Breaks Loose and two times ARIA Award winning albums with Kasey Chambers - the platinum selling ARIA No.1 album Rattlin' Bones and Wreck and Ruin.
His latest album Living In Colour was named 2022 CMAA Album Of The Year as well as Alternative Country Album Of The Year, and spawned the single And You Will Have Your Way, which earned Nicholson both Single Of The Year and APRA Song Of The Year awards.
He has also been recognised internationally with two times USA Americana Music Association award nominations - Album of the Year and Best Duo/Group of the Year (with Kasey Chambers) - the only Australian artists yet to receive this honour. He's also tour the US since 2003 and performed on US TV's Conan O'Brien's late night talk show, and Canada's Mike Bullard Show.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.