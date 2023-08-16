St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Australian musician Shane Nicholson performs at the Brass Monkey

By Eva Kolimar
August 17 2023 - 6:00am
Shane Nicholson performs at the Brass Monkey Cronulla on August 25. Picture supplied
Shane Nicholson performs at the Brass Monkey Cronulla on August 25. Picture supplied

With several ARIA and Golden Guitar wins, Shane Nicholson is on the road for his Living in (More) Colour 25 Years in Song tour and will be performing in Cronulla on August 25 at the Brass Monkey.

