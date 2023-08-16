His musical journey started in the late 1990s with his first Brisbane based band Pretty Violet Stain. With a solo career launch in 2002 with the release of It's a Movie (touted as one of the Top 10 albums of 2004 by USA Today), he's since followed up with a further 10 albums, including 2015 ARIA Award winning Hell Breaks Loose and two times ARIA Award winning albums with Kasey Chambers - the platinum selling ARIA No.1 album Rattlin' Bones and Wreck and Ruin.