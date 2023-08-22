Family-owned Olsens Funerals has been acquired by Propel Funeral Partners, one of the largest providers of death care services in Australia and New Zealand.
Olsens Farewells, as it is now known, was started by Clarice and Henning Olsen in Sutherland in 1945, and has grown to have 10 locations in southern, eastern and south-western Sydney.
Propel Funeral Partners, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, agreed on May 12 this year to acquire Olsens and New Zealand business Fraser & Sons, including all infrastructure and property, for a total of $41.2 million.
The ASX was advised on July 12 the deal had been completed.
Olsens managing director Steve Kellaway, who is following in the steps of his grandfather and father, said, "It's business as usual".
Mr Kellaway said he would continue to lead the business and all the staff and properties had been retained.
"Family businesses run out of people to run them, which is what happened with us," he said.
"We have been watching Propel for some years, and other families we know around Australia and New Zealand who have sold to them have basically thrived and guys like me have stayed in the business.
"We are very comfortable selling to them and, while it might sound a cliché, continuing to serve the way we have for more than 75 years."
Mr Kellaway said there had been "no hesitation" from the new owner in agreeing to "spend the money" to restore the heritage-listed former ambulance station and saddlery next to the funeral parlour at Sutherland for use as a florist.
"It stalled for about six months, but we can now go ahead," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
