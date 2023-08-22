St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Olsens Funerals acquired by Australian-New Zealand operator Propel Funeral Partners

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 23 2023 - 6:48am, first published 6:40am
Olsens was founded at Sutherland 78 years ago.
Olsens was founded at Sutherland 78 years ago. Picture by Chris Lane

Family-owned Olsens Funerals has been acquired by Propel Funeral Partners, one of the largest providers of death care services in Australia and New Zealand.

