Penshurst RSL veterans head to Canberra for 50th anniversary of end of Australia's involvement in Vietnam War

Eight veterans from the Penshurst RSL Sub-branch will travel to Canberra tomorrow, August 17, to take part in a commemorative service to mark the 50th anniversary of Australian troops departing from Vietnam.
They will join thousands of Vietnam veterans from across Australia for the service, to be held at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra on Friday, August 18 at 10am.
John Hoban, a Vietnam veteran and former president of the Penshurst RSL Sub-branch said there were about 60,000 Australian veterans who went to Vietnam.
"About half of them are left," he said.
"What we are doing is being replicated by many RSL Sub-branches across Australia who are making the journey to Canberra for the service to mark the 50th anniversary," Mr Hoban said.
"It really is drawing the curtain across this part of history.
"We can look back and say what has happened to the last 50 years. There have been many wars since.
"The Vietnam veterans are in their 70s now. A lot of the old soldiers are fading away but we are all getting together for one more time. There will be a lot of reunions and talk about old times."
Penshurst RSL Sub-branch president, Keith Pratt is a Vietnam veteran and will also be making the 50th anniversary journey to Canberra.
Several years ago Mr Pratt and fellow Sub-branch member Michael Lane received the Citation for Gallantry for their service in Vietnam in the Battle of Coral Balmoral in May, 1968.
"We have about 11 Vietnam veterans in the Penshurst RSL Sub-branch but not all of them are well enough to make the journey," Mr Pratt said.
"Age and sickness makes travel harder.
"I feel this reunion is going to be important. It will probably be the last chance for the Vietnam veterans to get together in such large numbers."
To mark the anniversary, veterans have received a new recognition for their service, the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation.
The Citation was awarded by the former Government of the Republic of Vietnam, (South Vietnam) to military units that distinguished themselves in battle.
The Governor-General has formally approved the award of the Citation to Australian military units in recognition of their service during the Vietnam War.
Penshurst RSL Club has hired a mini-bus to take the Penshurst RSL Vietnam veterans to Canberra. They leave Penshurst RSL Club at 9am on Thursday.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
