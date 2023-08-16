St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Penshurst RSL veterans head to Canberra for 50th anniversary of end of Australia's involvement in Vietnam War

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Penshurst RSL Sub-branch members Graham Grant, John Hoban and Keith Pratt. Picture: Chris Lane
From left, Penshurst RSL Sub-branch members Graham Grant, John Hoban and Keith Pratt. Picture: Chris Lane

Eight veterans from the Penshurst RSL Sub-branch will travel to Canberra tomorrow, August 17, to take part in a commemorative service to mark the 50th anniversary of Australian troops departing from Vietnam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.