The Mills family of Woronora Heights have won their battle to be able to live permanently in Australia.
"I don't believe the fight is over," Emma Mills said on Tuesday afternoon after she and her husband Nathan and their children, James, 21, Harrison, 18, and Daisy, 11, were granted permanent residency.
"Just to wake up in the morning and know we are not going to be kicked out, and we don't have to fight any more, is just incredible."
The family, who have been living and working in Australia for 13 years, had faced deportation.
However, following strong public support after media reports and an online petition, the federal government found a way for Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to personally intervene.
The entire family went to the Immigration Department's office on Tuesday, where they surrendered their visas and were officially detained.
Once their status changed, Mr Giles had the power to intervene.
The Leader reported in July how the family were given 35 days' notice to leave Australia on April 13 when their application for permanent residency was refused.
They appealed to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, but the case could have taken two to five years to be heard, during which their lives and income would have been severely restricted.
Mr Giles told the family initially he did not have the power to intervene.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
