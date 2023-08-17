Carss Bush Park Playspace upgrade plans

Georges River Council has announced plans for a major upgrade to the beloved Carss Bush Park Playspace.
The council is seeking feedback from families and community members who use the space regularly.
An on-site drop-in session for residents to discuss the project with council officers will be held this Saturday, August 19, starting at 9.30am.
Their feedback will assist the council to inform the final concept design that will be released later this year.
"As part of our commitment to being a Child Safe Council, we are ensuring that we adhere to Child Safe Standard 2, where children's participation in decisions affecting them is of utmost importance and taken seriously," a council spokesperson said.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "This project exemplifies Council's dedication to creating a vibrant and safe space for our children to play, learn, and grow.
"We believe in inclusive decision-making, and by involving the community, especially our young residents, we aim to create a playspace that is fun, engaging, interactive and reflects their needs."
The council encourages all residents and families, to participate in the consultation process to be held onsite on Satureay from 9.30am to 11.30am.
Online submission via Council's Your Say page
The consultation is open until August 20 2023.
To have your say or for more information, please visit the 'Carss Bush Park Playspace Upgrade' Your Say page.
