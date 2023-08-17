St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Carss Bush Park Playspace upgrade plans

August 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A preliminary concept of the proposed upgrade of the Carss Bush Park Playspace. preliminary
A preliminary concept of the proposed upgrade of the Carss Bush Park Playspace. preliminary

Georges River Council has announced plans for a major upgrade to the beloved Carss Bush Park Playspace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.