Bayside Community Recreation Club open day this weekend

Bayside Community Recreation Club will hold a Community Day this Saturday, August 19.
"The day will showcase what Bayside Community Recreation Club offers the community and inform the Councillors and State Members what we do first hand," the Club's community development officer, Peter Kuburlis said..
Activities will include children's fishing, kayaking, face painting and a community barbecue.
"We will also be signing up those interested in our activities restarting this Spring which include Social Kayak, Yoga, Walking and Cycling groups. The cost of Social membership is only $2," Mr Kuburlis said.
"We will be sending invitations to all Bayside Councillors as well as the three state members of the area including the NSW Premier Chris Minns, Rockdale MP Steve Kamper MP, and Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig.
Bayside Community Recreation Club originated from the former Brighton-Le-Sands Amateur Fishermen's Club, otherwise known as the Fishos, which started in the 1950s.
Following the closure of the FIshos about ten years ago, a group of members formed the Muddy Creek Boating and Amateur Fishing Association (MCBAFA).
"A small group of members voted to keep the club alive by forming MCBAFA and since then membership has grown to about 1,400 including boating, fishing and social," Mr Kuburlis said.
"The formation of Bayside Community Recreation Club evolved from MCBAFA to cover a wider range of activities to better the local community.
"It is entry level into boating. People who otherwise could not afford a boat now have the opportunity to experience the pleasures of boating and the waters of Botany Bay.
"We have a elderly, disabled and vulnerable people who otherwise have a lot of issues loading their boat at boat ramps. We have workshops to properly load and unload their boat and this is through our Marine Men's Shed, which is also open to women.
"We welcome everyone to come along to our Community Day and find out about our activities," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.