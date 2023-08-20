St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Nominations open for Bayside Citizen of the Year Awards

August 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nominations open for Bayside Citizen of the Year Awards
Nominations open for Bayside Citizen of the Year Awards

Nominations have opened for the 2024 Bayside Citizen of the Year Awards which recognise local heroes and the extraordinary contribution they have made to the their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.