Nominations open for Bayside Citizen of the Year Awards

Nominations have opened for the 2024 Bayside Citizen of the Year Awards which recognise local heroes and the extraordinary contribution they have made to the their community.
"It is an opportunity to recognise the achievements and contributions of an everyday Bayside resident who has done something exceptional to change a life, help a community, promote a good cause or run a campaign to get something done," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"That special person may be a charity worker, volunteer or a simply a caring neighbour."
The Awards recognise exceptional individuals and their achievement in the areas of community services, charitable work, education/school development, environment, arts and culture, sport, or humanitarian initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents.
Nominate someone who makes you proud to be Australian. A local 'hero' who has made a difference.
Nominations close on Friday 10 November and the awards will be presented at a Citizenship Ceremony on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
The 2024 Award Categories are:
The 'Citizen of the year' and 'Young Citizen of the year' awards recognise the exceptional contributions made by an individual to the local community in the areas of:
The 'Sportsperson of the Year' awards recognise the achievements of:
The nominee can be an athlete, coach, official or administrator.
Your nomination must be sent to us by 4:30pm, Friday, November 10 to be considered.
Nominations can be emailed to council@bayside.nsw.gov.au, handwritten nominations must be sent to: Bayside Council, PO Box 21, Rockdale NSW 2216.
More information: https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/area/citizen-year
