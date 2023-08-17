South Side Derby Dolls is hosting a learn to skate program.
2D2 has been South Sydney's flat track roller derby league since 2012.
It's on at Menai Indoor Sports Centre on August 20 from 9am-10am.
It is a five week program, running every Sunday until September 24.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.