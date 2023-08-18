Plant a tree for Father's day

Bayside Council will hold two Trees for Dads planting events on Sunday, September 3 to celebrate Father's Day. The events are described as a family-friendly get-together where everyone can plant a tree and honour fathers and father figures.
Locations and times: Mutch Park, Pagewood between 10am and 12pm; Silver Jubilee Park, Bardwell Valley between 1pm and 3pm.
Register interest in planting a Tree for Dad via haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/trees-dad
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.