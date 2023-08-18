St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Plant a tree for Father's day

August 19 2023 - 8:30am
Bayside Council will hold two Trees for Dads planting events on Sunday, September 3 to celebrate Father's Day. The events are described as a family-friendly get-together where everyone can plant a tree and honour fathers and father figures.

